Peru announced this April 6 that it will impose the Mandatory visa for citizens of Mexico who decide to visit its territory, in application of the “principle of reciprocity” after a similar measure taken in a “unilateral” by the North American country, the local Foreign Ministry reported.

“Faced with the unilateral announcement of the Government of Mexico dand impose the requirement of a temporary visa for Peruvian citizens who decide to visit their country, and in application of the Principle of Reciprocity, a fundamental rule in the relationship between sovereign States, the Government of Peru will impose the visa requirement on Mexican citizens who decide to visit our country,” an official note communicated.

The visa is the authorization granted to a foreigner to enter a territory. Photo:iStock Share

He added that Peru “regrets this decision by Mexico that undermines efforts to improve the bilateral relations and affects the programmatic commitments assumed in the Pacific Alliance to facilitate the free movement of people between both countries.”

“Like Mexico, Peru will make some exceptions that will be specified in an upcoming supreme decree,” he said before saying that Mexican citizens who have a visa will not require a visa. the Schengen visa, to the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia and Japan.

Neither do those who have permanent residence in the mentioned countries and in the members of the Pacific Alliance, made up of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

The statement confirmed that “Mexico will require a visa (from Peruvian citizens) as of next April 20.”

Peruvian media reported this Saturday that the Mexican Ministry of the Interior made official a measure that establishes that starting April 20, Peruvians who want to enter their country must present a visa.

The Embassy of Mexico in Lima confirmed on the social network tourism and business”.

In November 2012, Mexico had eliminated this requirement for Peruvians as visitors without permission to carry out paid activitieswith the aim of streamlining the flow of people and commerce.

Diplomatic relations between both countries are maintained at the level of chargé d'affaires after Andrés Manuel López Obrador's open rejection of the Peruvian president, Dina Boluarte, whom he even described as a “usurper”, after having assumed the head of State after the failed self-coup of Pedro Castillo, on December 7, 2022.

In addition to the withdrawal of both ambassadors, this confrontation caused López Obrador to refuse to hand over the pro tempore presidency of Peru to Peru in 2023. the Pacific Alliancein a situation that was only resolved after the intermediation of Chile.

