Eliane Karp, the Belgian anthropologist of Jewish descent who, as the wife of Alejandro Toledo, was the first lady of Peru in the first The five-year period of the 2000s. Karp’s trip was not to visit a relative or to do tourism, but to avoid the Peruvian justice that has been looking for her for six years, since the country does not have an extradition agreement with Israel.

Karp is charged with the alleged crime of money laundering in the Ecoteva case. According to the tax thesis, the former presidential couple used the offshore company Ecoteva Consulting Group, in the name of Karp’s mother, Eva Fernenburg, to camouflage the million-dollar bribes they would have received for having favored the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. It is presumed that around 35 million dollars with which they acquired various luxury properties. Toledo’s partner has an 18-month preventive detention order since 2017 and a request for a sentence of 16 years and eight months since 2019.

Based on this request for preventive detention in force, this Tuesday the Judiciary ordered that the State of Israel be requested to arrest Eliane Karp for extradition purposes. An essential procedure for the authorities of that country to evaluate her provisional detention. During the hearing, the Prosecutor’s Office disclosed a Jerusalem Interpol document in which they maintain that Israel “does not detain fugitives due to an international arrest warrant or a red notice” and that for this reason it was necessary to formalize the extradition request.

The last time Karp was seen was when he said goodbye to Alejandro Toledo before the former president turned himself in to justice and was returned to Peru shortly after on April 23. Within days, she recovered her passport and, in addition, around $175,000 that she paid as part of the bail for her husband to be released on parole. Although the Public Ministry insists on having sent all the necessary documents to the United States for Karp’s extradition at the end of 2021, there was no impediment to her departure. That’s why she had no problem leaving the country where she met Toledo.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe