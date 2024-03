Plaza de Armas de Lima, where the suspected member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard was arrested | Photo: EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Peruvian authorities arrested an Iranian citizen in Lima accused of belonging to the Quds Force (Jerusalem), the external arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, and of preparing an attack against an Israeli in the Peruvian capital, official and judicial sources reported this Friday (8 ).

The arrested man, identified as Majid Azizi, had the collaboration of a Peruvian citizen who was also arrested, while a third person is on the run from justice and is considered dangerous, the Peruvian National Police (PNP) said in a statement.

The brief statement said the fugitive was the person who would carry out the attack “in the form of selective annihilation,” but did not provide further details about his identity or possible whereabouts.

Azizi was arrested on Thursday (7), after withdrawing money from a bank branch in Lima's Plaza de Armas, in the heart of the capital's historic and tourist center, surrounded by Congress, the Presidency and other government buildings.

The Public Prosecutor's Office explained that the Supraprovincial Corporate Criminal Prosecutor's Office Specializing in Terrorism reported the arrest of two other people, although it did not specify whether the person who initially fled was among them.

All are being investigated for crimes of terrorism against the State. It was confirmed by the Public Ministry that the target of the attack was an Israeli citizen, but, like the police, the prosecutor did not identify him.