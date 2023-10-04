After the match between the Argentine team and Paraguay at the Monumental Stadium, for the third date of the South American Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the current world champion, led by Lionel Scaloni, must visit Peru to face the local team.
The match will take place on Tuesday, October 17, starting at 11:00 p.m. Argentine time, two hours less in Peru, in what will undoubtedly be the most promising match of the day in the lead-up together with Uruguay-Brazil.
Coach Scaloni will observe the evolution of captain Lionel Messi (he suffered), Rodrigo de Paul (muscle injury in his thigh) and Ángel Correa (sprained his knee), while the returns of Paulo Dybala, Marcos Acuña and Giovani will take place. Lo Celso to the call.
Regarding the host, the coach of the Peruvian team, Juan Reynoso, announced that he will announce the list on Monday, October 2. He is likely to call up players like Pedro Aquino, Anderson Santamaría, Bryan Reyna, Jhilmar Lora, Jairo Concha and Carlos Zambrano.
However, Gianluca Lapadula’s participation was ruled out, since he has not yet recovered from surgery on his ankle.
City: Lima Peru
Stadium: National of Lima
Ability: 43,086
Date: Tuesday, October 17
Hour: 11:00 p.m. (ARG), 9:00 p.m. (PER).
TV channel: Public TV (air) and TyC Sports (cable)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies).
|
COUNTRIES
|
CHANNEL
|
SCHEDULE
|
Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay
|
DVT/TyC
|
23.00
|
Bolivia and Venezuela
|
To confirm
|
22.00
|
Colombia, Ecuador, Peru
|
ATV and America TV
|
21.00
|
Mexico
|
To confirm
|
20.00
|
Spain
|
To confirm
|
04.00
14.10.21: ARG 1-0 PER
17.11.20: PER 0-2 ARG
05.10.17: ARG 0-0 PER
06.10.16: PER 2-2 ARG
11.10.13: ARG 3-1 PER
