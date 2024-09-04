An unexpected discovery took place in the last few hours in the district of Miraflores, in Peru. During the work to install a natural gas network, The workers who were excavating found the archaeological remains of an infant and an adult with an estimated age of between 1300 and 1800 years.

The event was of such relevance that the country’s Ministry of Culture has already intervened to secure the parts and assign a team specialized for study.

The discovery occurred when a group of workers from the company Cálidda were carrying out work on Avenida República de Panamá, which forced, following established protocol, to immediately suspend gas supply activities in that area.

According to experts, The remains correspond to the Lima Culture, which developed on the central coast of Peru.known for its sculptural and colorful ceramics, decorated mainly with geometric designs.

In conversation with the local media ‘RPP’, archaeologist Jesús Vaamonde explained that the minor discovered was inside a ceramic container, which suggests that it could be a mortuary context of the aforementioned civilization pre-Columbian.

“This society originated and developed in the three valleys that today make up the city of Lima, and one of the most representative sites of this society is the Huaca Pucllana,” he said.

The Lima Culture, which flourished between 100 and 650 AD, It is one of the most significant civilizations of the central coast of Peru in pre-Hispanic times.It developed in the valleys of the Chillón, Rímac and Lurín rivers.

“This discovery may correspond to a cemetery of this society, which occupied this extension of what is today the intersection of República de Panamá and Benavides avenues,” added Vaamonde.

“These findings are transferred to our custody, in our laboratories and offices, where specialists are responsible for their conservation, analysis, research and, subsequently, its dissemination; and finally, at the end of the project, they are handed over to the Ministry of Culture,” said the specialist.

After halting the installation work, the gas company announced that over the past two decades, more than 200,000 archaeological remains have been found in different projects in Lima and Callao, which underlines the valuable cultural heritage of the area. This discovery in Miraflores once again highlights the importance of Peruvian culture.

