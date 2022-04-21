Peru, which has the highest mortality rate from Covid-19 in the world, approved this Wednesday that the use of a mask on the streets is “optional” in regions with more than 80% of the population vaccinated with three doses, the chief said. of cabinet, Aníbal Torres.

The regions of Lima, Ica (south) and Ancash (north) meet this requirement, according to the Ministry of Health. The measure must be published as a decree to enter into force and remove the mandatory use of mask, which has been in force for 24 months.

So far, more than 80% of the population over 12 years of age has been vaccinated with two doses (almost 26 million people), and 72.9% of the target population has received the booster dose, according to official data.

Opposition politicians in March called on the government to end the mandatory use of the mask outdoors, which would contribute to the “progressive return of citizens to a healthy and productive everyday life”, according to them.

After a peak of nearly 50,000 infections a day on average in the third week of January, the number of cases dropped to a daily average of 491 last week, according to official data.

With 33 million inhabitants, Peru accumulates more than 3.5 million cases of Covid and more than 212 thousand deaths.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat