The first two chapters of “Better Call Saul” arrived on Netflix this week and Peruvian fans, who observe every detail, noticed a curious wink through which Peru is included in the series. The premiere of the sixth and final season of the show starring Bob Odenkirk will come to an end this year and creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have unleashed excitement in South America.

After having shown a fragment of the Argentine sitcom “Married with children”, another reference to South America jumped out at the sight of many.

In “Carrot and Stick”, the second episode of the sixth season, Nacho Varga flees death after betraying the Salamancas.

Juan Bolsa at Nacho’s house. Photo: Netflix

Thus, while Varga takes refuge in a passing hotel, Juan Bolsa and his men arrive at his house and review any clues that may be given to his whereabouts.

When they open his safe, they find a peculiar document that is labeled with the name of “National Central Bank of Peru” .

Letter showing Nacho Varga’s account statement at the “National Central Bank of Peru” created for “Better Call Saul”. Photo: Netflix

But that’s not all, because the letter, which appears to detail an account statement, is addressed “av. Monsefú 1501, Fence of Lima” .

As Peruvian fans will already know, said location is a real street located in Lima, Peru. In fact, a user on Twitter located the place with Google Maps.

Real address in Lima of the fictitious entity “National Central Bank of Peru”. Photo: Netflix

In the location there is no real bank, since it is most likely that, due to legal issues, the name of the entity in the series has been changed so as not to refer to the true Central Reserve Bank of Peru.