With swords and amulets, four Peruvian shamans made a spell this Monday outside the National Stadium in Lima to nullify the effectiveness of the Paraguayan teamwhich on Tuesday faces Peru, which aspires to the World Cup playoff in Qatar-2022.

Dressed in traditional attire, Andean, Amazonian and coastal Peruvian healers performed this mystical ceremony with Peruvian t-shirts and photographs of both teams.

“After taking ayahuasca, we have visualized the triumph of the Peruvian team. You can see the joy of the Peruvian people,” shaman Walter Alarcón, president of the Organization of Shamans of Peru, told AFP.

the inca mystique

Ayahuasca is a traditional drink from the Amazon extracted from a liana of the same name, also known as “rope of the spirits”, which produces hallucinogenic effects. Alarcón predicted after securing the playoff that “Peru will qualify for the World Cup” by defeating the Asian team that it will have to face in June.

The healers placed wooden amulets on the photograph of the Paraguayan team to “neutralize” their performance. In addition, they stuck two swords and stepped on the ground the photo of the Guarani team, which only plays for honor in Lima, with no option to go to Qatar.

“We have made a ritual against Paraguay so that they do not have a good performance in their game. They have clumsiness between them so that Peru comes out the winner,” said shaman Cleofe Sedano, who wore a crown of feathers and colorful necklaces. The healers threw yellow flowers and perfumed water on the photograph of the Peruvian team.

Peru dreams of the World Cup

One of the shamans blew a conch like a trumpet at the beginning of the ceremony in front of the stadium, on whose field the Peruvian players, led by Argentine coach Ricardo Gareca, were training at the same time.

The shamans also reported that during a night out they drank ayahuasca. “Peru will be in Qatar,” Sedano predicted. With 21 points and fifth in the table of the South American World Cup, Peru has the imperative mission of winning at home on this last date to be able to get half a World Cup ticket and face an Asian team for a place in Qatar.

Even if Peru draws or loses, they can still secure the playoffs, depending on the results obtained by Colombia (20 points) and Chile (19). Peru qualified for Russia-2018 defeating New Zealand in the playoff after 36 years of absence in a World Cup. cm/fj/ol

