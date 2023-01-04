The protests in Peru against President Dina Boluarte, successor to the ousted Pedro Castillo, were reactivated this Wednesday after an interruption due to the end of the year holidays, with roadblocks and demonstrations in several regions.

The government anticipated last week the resumption from this January 4 of the mobilizations that demand the resignation of Boluarte, the closure of Congress and the immediate call for elections.

“There are ten blockade points, especially in Puno” (southeast), the head of the cabinet of ministers, Alberto Otárola, told reporters after the installation in Lima of a crisis monitoring and control center.

In Arequipa (south), Police tried to unblock roads using tear gas to disperse dozens of protesters. Blockages with stones and burning tires also occurred on roads in the regions of Junín (center) and Puno, Cusco and Apurímac (southeast).

“The airports are operating normally,” Otárola specified, however.

Public buildings and airports in regions where protests were announced woke up guarded by police and militarythe latter authorized to intervene after the declaration of a state of emergency in mid-December.

From Lima, Boluarte called for an end to the violence, warning that it generates “delay, pain, economic losses.” “I call for peace, calm, and unity to promote the development of the country,” said the president.

In an attempt to quell the lawsuits, in December the Parliament brought forward the elections from 2026 to April 2024. But Milan Knezvich, president of the Fighting Front of the city of Abancay, in Apurímac, assured that the protests will continue.

“No one is going to want to talk to her. As long as Mrs. Dina Boluarte does not resign, this will continue,” Knezvich told Exitosa radio. As her vice president, Boluarte replaced Castillo, who on December 7, 2022, unsuccessfully attempted to stage a coup.

He was removed by Congress and later detained to be investigated for rebellion. After the fall of Castillo, a left-wing rural teacher, violent protests broke out in the center and south of the country, where the former ruler has support.

The protests, several of them repressed by police and military, They have left a balance of 22 dead and more than 600 injured.



The demonstrations subsided with the year-end festivities, but unions and indigenous and peasant organizations resumed them this Wednesday.

AFP

