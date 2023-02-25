The Peruvian president, Dina Boluarte, announced the “definitive withdrawal” of the Peruvian ambassador to Mexico, alleging that the Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador “violates the principle of non-interference in internal affairs” by supporting the ousted and imprisoned former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo.

(Read also: The shocking photos of thousands of prisoners arriving at a mega-prison in El Salvador)

The announcement, made on Friday night, came after López Obrador described Boluarte as “spurious” and reiterated that “Mexico is going to continue supporting the president (Castillo) unjustly and illegally removed.”

“I strongly reject the expressions formulated today by the president of Mexico regarding the internal affairs of Peru, and the unacceptable questions that he repeatedly formulates about the constitutional and democratic origin of my government,” said Boluarte, flanked by her chief of staff, Alberto Otárola. and the Peruvian Foreign Minister, Ana Cecilia Gervasi.

López Obrador declared this Friday to the press that both President Boluarte and Congress have a disapproval rate of between 85 percent and 90 percent in polls, “and even so they rule with bayonets and with repression, with force, there are already more than 60 murdered”.

The retirement of Lima’s ambassador in Mexico City, Manuel Talavera Espinar, means that “diplomatic relations between Peru and Mexico are formally at the level of charge d’affaires,” said the Peruvian president. Mexico said on Saturday that it regrets Lima’s decision but “will maintain its level of diplomatic and consular representation” in Peru, according to a note from its foreign ministry.

Mexico responds

The Mexican government regretted this Saturday that Peru reduced the relationship between the two nations to a purely business relationship, after withdrawing its ambassador in the country due to the statements of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“The Government of Mexico, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, regrets the decision of the current Government of the Republic of Peru to reduce the level of diplomatic relations between the two countries to that of Chargé d’Affaires and to definitively withdraw Ambassador Manuel Gerardo Talavera, who was called for consultations on December 15, 2022,” the Mexican agency said in a statement.

In contrast, the Mexican Foreign Ministry reported that it will maintain its diplomatic representation and consular in the Andean country “to promote ties between our peoples and provide care to the Mexican community in Peru.”

AFP and Efe