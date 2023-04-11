A report from the Truecaller calling app from the year 2021 located Peru as the second country with the most spam calls in the world.

​

According to the report, a person could receive an average of 18 calls or messages from companies in order to promote services or products.

On that occasion, Brazil ranked first in spam calls with an average of 31 calls per month.

For this reason, on March 3, The Plenary of the Peruvian Congress approved a bill that prohibits spam calls and messages in order to protect the personal data of citizens and improve the suitability of customer service.

The law prohibits “using call centers (‘call centers’), telephone calling systems, sending text messages to cell phones or mass electronic messages to promote their products and services, as well as providing telemarketing services to any consumer.”

The norm, however, establishes that the only exception is the sending of commercial or advertising communication the consumer to “contact directly with the provider and authorize, expressing their free consent to be contacted through a telephone number, electronic address or any other means”.

Through text messages, thieves make their own. See also The unemployment rate in Spain rises slightly in the third quarter

According to the norm, in the event that a company carries out these practices without consent, it will have to cancel a fine imposed by the Consumer Authority for a value between 747,450 and 2,227,500 soles (more than 80 million Colombian pesos) for being considered as a very serious offence.

In addition, the requested propositions are prevented from being carried out between 8 at night and 7 in the morning, on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. This includes calls by phone, email or other means.

critics

Those who work in the advertising sector asked to regulate the hours but not to completely prohibit these calls.

The measure was not fully supported. Especially for the sectors that move in the advertising and marketing sector by calls or messages.

According to Guy Fort, president of the Peruvian Customer Experience Association, which brings together about 25 companies in the field, the law it can generate a loss of 20,000 jobs out of the 70,000 jobs in the contact center business.

He maintained that they are in favor of regulating ‘spam’ calls, considering them as persistent calls to consumers and even generated by robots, but that there must be a balance with respect to the information provided to people.

In this sense, he pointed out that they gave four recommendations to regulate this type of calls: the prohibition of ‘spam’ communications made by robots, the establishment of regular hours for calls to people, the setting up of a ‘thank you, don’t insist’ list -in which the user requests not to receive communication from the providers- and the identification of the companies in the calls.

Other measures

Nevertheless, Peru is not the first country to adopt measures to deal with so-called spam calls.

In Spain, for example, despite the fact that legislation has not been used to prohibit these communications altogether, the authorities they did approve a rule to regulate the hours in which telephone companies can communicate with customers.

As established, no telephone company can call to offer services before 9 in the morning or after 9 at night. Calls are also not allowed between 3 and 4 pm or on weekends or holidays.

The Spanish newspaper AS points out that the measure was established in 2010 but that, since then, several companies have failed to comply with it.

The calls are from strangers’ phones and from people acting like family. See also UniCredit, 3.75 billion to shareholders. Retreat to Otkritie for the "winds of war"

For this reason, the rule was tightened and it was established that a telephone company may only call a maximum customer three times a month.

In Canada, for its part, there is the “Do Not Call List” (DNCL), a resource where people can register their data to avoid being contacted by companies.

“The numbers registered by consumers in the National DNCL will be disclosed to telemarketers and clients of telemarketers and other subscribers of the National DNCL to avoid telemarketing calls to those numbers,” the web portal indicates.

The United States also has a registry like the previous one, in which people register their data so as not to be contacted by commercial calls.

THE COMMERCE (GDA) AND INTERNATIONAL WRITING

GROUP OF NEWSPAPERS OF AMERICA