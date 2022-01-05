Peru will arrive well prepared for their next match against Colombia on January 28 in the hot city of Barranquilla for the South American qualifier for the Qatar-2022 World Cup, said the Inca coach, the Argentine Ricardo Gareca.

“I think we will arrive well for the match with Colombia in Barranquilla, it is the goal. The heat in Barranquilla does not worry. For us, Colombia as a team is an occupation and concern,” Gareca told reporters ‘El Tigre’.

“Peru does not have to sign anything. We have to go out to win all the games to try to qualify. That is what all the teams want,” added the coach.

There are positives for covid-19

With two cases of covid-19, the Inca team began their training sessions in Lima for the two friendlies with Panama on January 16 and Jamaica four days later in Lima, and for the match with Colombia for the World Cup.

“I feel that we are well to face everything that is coming, but it is necessary to do a good preparation for some boys,” said the Argentine.

Gareca directed the training sessions attended by 15 local players and 5 from abroad.

The red-and-white finished 2021 in the play-off zone and needs the encouragement of its partials in the two matches that remain at home in Lima against Ecuador, in January, and Paraguay, in March.

Peru will face on January 28 and February 1, in the next double World Cup date, Colombia as a visitor and Ecuador as a home. The Inca squad adds 17 points and temporarily occupies fifth place, with the same number of units as Colombia fourth for its best goal difference (-1 to -5).

Peru achieved a long-suffering qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, after 36 years of absence from the event, led by Gareca.

