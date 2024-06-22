Peru and Chile played a very boring match this Friday, in the debut of both teams in the Copa América. The game ended 0-0 and disappointed the fans who came to the stands at AT&T Stadium.

This Friday’s result in Arlington (Texas) favored the aspirations of the defending champion, Argentina, which began the Cup on Thursday with a 2-0 victory against a weak Canada, without showing the best of its game.

The game started slowly and with few emotions, until in the 15th minute, Chile had its only chance to score, when Alexis Sánchez tried to finish in the middle of Carlos Zambrano and Alexander Callens. His shot fell just above Pedro Gallese’s goal.

In the next half hour, the only thing that remained in the notebook was the injury of Peruvian Luis Advíncula, who left the field after the first 30 minutes so that Marcos López could enter. And at 45, Peru was close to the winning goal: Miguel Araújo headed in and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo flew to prevent the goal.

Peru vs. Chili Photo:Getty Images via AFP

Chile, without punch; Peru, with few options

The game continued with little emotion on the court, until 12 minutes into the second half, Gianluca Lapadula had the option to score for Peru, but he did not find the angle to finish comfortably and took a soft shot that Bravo controlled.

Chile did not generate any danger and the concern of its coach, Ricardo Gareca, was reflected on his face. Rather, Peru had another approach with a new shot from Lapadula, which was saved by Bravo, at 32 in the second stage.

“I think we played a great game and with this attitude we can take any game forward,” Lapadula told DSports after the game.

It should be remembered that Gareca has just arrived in Chile, to replace his compatriot Eduardo Berizzo, and that the team has only had three friendlies since his arrival, with the return of historic team players such as Claudio Bravo and Eduardo Vargas.

Peru vs. Chili Photo:Getty Images via AFP

When will Peru and Chile play again?

The match was very poor and both teams were left in debt, in a match without emotions and with many frictions. They will have to improve a lot for their next presentation.

The second date of group A will be Tuesday. Peru will play Canada at 5 pm Colombia time in Kansas City. That same day, at 8 pm, Argentina will face Chile in New Jersey.

