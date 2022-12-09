The new president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, indicated on December 9 that she does not rule out advancing the elections to elect a new president “if the situation warrants it.” The woman, who served as vice president and assumed the Executive after the dismissal of Pedro Castillo, indicated a day before that she intended to finish her term in 2026. The pressure increases amid strong protests and roadblocks with which supporters of Castillo demand her release and early elections.

Five years, six presidents. Since 2018, Peru has constantly changed its president amid multiple confrontations between Congress and the administrations on duty.

Now, thousands of citizens demand a president elected at the polls and not in Congress, after Pedro Castillo was dismissed last Wednesday, December 7 and hours later replaced by Dina Boluarte, who was serving as vice president.

Boluarte assured this Friday, December 9, that she is willing to advance this process “if the situation warrants it.”

“When he was sworn into office two days ago, the Constitution says until 2026; however, if society and if the situation warrants, we advance elections in conversation with the political and democratic forces of Congress, we will sit down to talk,” said the president in a brief statement on December 9.

A change in his position after the day before he reiterated his intention to remain in office until 2026, when the period for which Castillo was elected, currently detained after dissolving Congress, should end.

However, the president indicated that she would name the new members of her cabinet between this Friday and Saturday, December 10.

Protests demand Castillo’s release and new elections

The new statements by the first woman in the country’s history to lead the Executive come at a time when protests continue in Lima and other cities to demand the release of Castillo and the option to go to the polls.

The mobilizations and roadblocks reflect the climate of tension. At the cry of “traitor” thousands of supporters of the deposed head of state demand the resignation of Boluarte

“I am not the one who caused this situation, I am only fulfilling the constitutional role,” said the president and called on the “sisters and brothers who are coming out to protest to calm down.”







37:01 The former president of Peru, Pedro Castillo (center), leaves the prefecture of Lima in a police car, where he was detained, on December 7, 2022. © AFP

Castillo, a left-wing political leader and former rural teacher, became president in July 2021 after winning the elections against the right-wing candidate, Keiko Fujimori.

But the ruler, without a bench in Congress, faced various attempts to be removed. He had three vacancy motions in total until leaving office.

Although he was successful in the first two impeachment attempts, on corruption charges that he denies, Castillo was close to a third vacancy when he announced the dissolution of the Legislative last Wednesday.

A move that some consider “desperate” and others a “coup” or “self-coup.” That decision today has him behind bars and the Prosecutor’s Office opened a preliminary investigation for the alleged crimes of rebellion and conspiracy.

Far from complying with the order to dissolve Congress, lawmakers quickly voted for “permanent moral incapacity,” in which Castillo was removed from office with 101 votes in favor, six abstentions, and one against.

The ex-governor is being held in the Barbadillo prison, the same one where the popular ex-president Alberto Fujimori remains, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Mexico responds to Castillo’s asylum request and Colombia asks the IACHR for protection measures

On Thursday, the ousted ruler formally requested asylum from the Mexican government. Information that was confirmed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who pointed out that his Administration initiated the procedures in this regard.

AMLO, as the Mexican president is known, disagreed with Castillo’s dismissal and called what happened to the former Peruvian president “a soft coup.”

The ruler of the Mexicans went further in his defense and pointed out that his departure from office would have been in the works for a long time, since Castillo was not accepted from the beginning, he said.

“Since he won, Pedro Castillo was the victim of harassment, confrontation, his adversaries did not accept that he governed (…) They weakened him until they managed to remove him. It is the decision that these elites made, I do not think it is the best for the people, I am very sorry for the people of Peru,” López Obrador said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, from Colombia, President Gustavo Petro asked the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) for precautionary measures for the removed president of Peru.

“I ask the IACHR to apply the American Convention on Human Rights and issue precautionary measures in favor of the president of Peru Pedro Castillo (sic),” Petro said Thursday.

I request the @IACHR apply the American Convention on Human Rights and issue precautionary measures in favor of the president of Peru Pedro Castillo. The right to elect and be elected and to have an independent judging court have been violated. — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) December 8, 2022



The first president of the left in Colombia agreed with his Mexican counterpart when pointing out that he suffered from cruelty on the part of the Legislature, strongly dominated by the right-wing opposition, but he also pointed to mistakes on the part of Castillo.

“Pedro Castillo, because he was a teacher in the mountains and a popularly elected president, was cornered from day one. He failed to mobilize the people who elected him, he allowed himself to be led to political and democratic suicide,” said Petro.

In Peru, the continuity of a Boluarte government is difficult in the midst of strong social discontent. However, some experts stress that Boluarte could remain in office if members of Congress choose not to risk early elections, in which the Legislature would also be renewed.

“If she can work with all the legislative blocs that are negotiating certain ministries or certain policies, she could last a little longer than President Castillo (…) Given that Congress wants to survive,” Patricia Zárate, director of the opinion studies area of ​​the Institute of Peruvian Studies.

Boluarte’s continuity is uncertain, as is the governance that the next president will have in a country that has removed the largest number of leaders in Latin America in recent years.

With Reuters and local media