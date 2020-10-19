Peru | A picture of a huge cat that may have been taken more than 2,000 years ago was found at a Peruvian World Heritage Site

Images of the Nazca Lines World Heritage Site are one of the greatest mysteries of archeology. They are scheduled to be made between 500 years before the start of the chronology and 100 years after the start of the chronology.

Unesco In the Nazca Desert, a World Heritage Site in Peru, a new image of a hillside has been found that appears to be a huge cat, according to a British newspaper Guardian.

On the west coast of Peru, about 400 kilometers south of the country’s capital, Lima, the area is protected because numerous large symmetrical geoglyphs made on the ground have been found there. Images of hummingbirds and monkeys, among others, have been found in the area.

Made by Nazca culture Indians in the regions of the cities of Nazca and Palpa Nazca Lines World Heritage Site the images are one of the greatest riddles of archeology. They are scheduled to be made between 500 years before the start of the chronology and 100 years after the start of the chronology. They are believed to have ritual purposes.

Now the image of the cat found had almost disappeared, according to the Peruvian Ministry of Culture, as the image taken up the rocky uphill had suffered from natural erosion. It has been cleaned and preserved for a week.

The cat is 37 meters long. Its contour thickness varies between 30 centimeters and 40 centimeters.

Archaeologists are restoring the found image.­

Peru’s leading archaeologist Johny Isla described to the Spanish news agency Efelle the discovery of new images as startling. On the other hand, Isla said there is still more to discover in the area.

The area was protected in 1994. In recent years, 800 to 100 new images have been found in the area, according to Isla. They have been smaller and older than the cat, the Guardian says.