This Monday, January 6, local authorities reported the death of several people in the Peruvian region of Arequipa, in the south of the country, due to a landslide. Emergency services reported that they are still looking for dozens of missing people.

The rainy season continues to wreak havoc in Peru. The country’s authorities reported the death of multiple people in the southern region of Arequipa due to a landslide.

As confirmed by William Alvarado, the mayor of the town Mariano Nicolás Valcárcel, at least 15 people died. The official also assured that in the mining region some 20 people are still missing.

However, local media such as ‘RPP‘ report a higher death toll. The outlet claims that 40 people died in “Secocha and other towns in the province of Camaná, in the Arequipa region.”

While the rescue efforts intensify, the rest of the town’s residents have been transferred to safe places. The possibility of new landslides has been reported.

Police confirm the discovery of nine bodies

Earlier, the Peruvian National Police assured that they had found the bodies of nine people. But that the search for other people continues.

A police source told Agencia EFE that by 2:30 in the afternoon (local time) nine bodies had been found in Camaná, of which six are men and three are women.

Material damage caused by landslides

The National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci) registered a total of 320 homes affected by the landslide specifically in the Municipality of Mariano Nicolás Valcárcel.

Also according to ‘RPP’, the disaster has affected some 2,000 families.

Peru is facing several landslides at present. Others have been reported in the Secocha area, further north of Camaná.

Rescue efforts continue

The Joint Command of the Armed Forces reported on Monday that they have made available “all the necessary means” to assist those affected in the Arequipa region.

“The Southern Operational Command makes available all the necessary means, such as transport helicopters, material and personnel from the Rapid Disaster Intervention Company that will help in the rescue and evacuation of the victims,” ​​they assured on their social networks.

The Southern Operational Command makes available all the necessary means, such as transport helicopters, material and personnel from the Rapid Disaster Intervention Company that will help in the rescue and evacuation of the victims.



The town of Secocha, they say, will receive “water drums, tents, plastic bovines and 1,000 sandbags,” among other aid materials.

With EFE and Reuters