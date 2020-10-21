Sublime discovery in Peru. In the Nazca Desert, a new geoglyph in the shape of a cat has just been discovered. The origin of the one who has just arisen from the earth is a real mystery. The feline is deployed on the side of the hill, with its pointed ears, on the lookout, as if about to pounce on prey. This geoglyph, an engraving in the pebbles of the desert, measures 37 meters and is said to be over 2000 years old.

It was discovered almost by chance, during works to access the hill on which it is located and which offers a breathtaking view of the treasures of the Nazca desert, these enigmatic lines classified as World Heritage by Unesco. The feline’s features had buried itself over the centuries, making its discovery almost impossible. “This is not the first nor the last discovery, […] but this is a faithful representation of an animal“, emphasizes Ernesto Ottone Ramírez, Assistant Director-General for Culture at Unesco.