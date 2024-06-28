FILE. A magnitude 7.2 earthquake has struck Peru off the country’s central coast, the United States Geological Survey reported. Tsunami waves are now expected along some coasts. The epicenter was identified 8.8 kilometers from the Atiquipa district, at a depth of approximately 28 kilometers; strong tremors were felt in areas close to the epicenter.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also rescinded an earlier bulletin that said there was no threat. “Dangerous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts,” we read. The waves could reach “1 to 3 meters above tide level”. Peru, with its 33 million inhabitants, is located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a vast area of ​​intense seismic activity that runs along the west coast of the Americas and is hit by hundreds of earthquakes every year.