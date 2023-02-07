This Tuesday marked two months since the then president of Peru, Pedro Castillovisibly nervous in front of the television cameras, tried on December 7 to give a State “self-coup” in the country when decreeing the dissolution of the Congress and establish an emergency government.

His maneuver failed after a few hours after Parliament and his own ministerial cabinet disarmed the coup attempt. The Peruvian congressmen ended up removing Castillo and swearing in as the new president Dina Boluartethen vice president.

But this chain of events dragged Peru during these last 60 days to a popular revolt that has left almost 70 deadhundreds of injured, 554 million dollars in losses for the economy –according to the Government– and a political labyrinth in which the Legislative and the Executive are stuck, without finding solutions to reconcile the demands of the protests.

The marches demand the resignation of Boluarte, a early elections and a constituent process. However, both powers have clung to their trenches. On one hand, the Governmentwhich is committed to calling general elections, refuses to resign and whose unpopularity is around 74% today.

While Parliament, engrossed in its own interests and with a negative image of 89%, has already rejected at least four projects to speed up voting this year.

According to Sebastián Fernández de Soto, an analyst for Peru at Control Risks, the country has a path of thorns ahead.

“Congress seems to have given up on the issue of early elections. The only way to advance them is with the resignation of Boluarte, who has said that he has no intention of resigning. Nor has there been an attempt to dialogue with the people protesting and a government more focused on prosecuting people who commit acts of vandalism in protests,” said Fernández de Soto in dialogue with EL TIEMPO.

The fight between the Executive and the Legislative in recent years has only led to political destabilization and has led Peru to the political swamp in which the country is mired today.

Faced with an unprecedented crisis, and without a clear horizon, analysts agree that today there are at least three scenarios about what can follow. In the first, a possible resignation of Boluarte would force by constitutional mandate the Congress to call elections. So far, this option does not seem to have much of a future because the president does not plan to resign.

In this sense, the second scenario would be an impeachment process against Boluarte promoted by Congress, a request that the leftist benches could propose to speed up new elections and satisfy the protests.

However, this would play against the interests of the same parliamentarians who have blocked the electoral projects so that there is no replacement in Congress.

“I see it as very difficult because that would also speed up Congress having to leave,” estimated Alonso Cárdenas, professor of Political Science at the Antonio Ruiz de Montoya University, in dialogue with the AFP agency. “Given the political immaturity” of the ruling class, both the vacancy and resignation are “highly unlikely,” he added.

The protesters ask that the elections take place this 2023.

This lack of agreement between the Executive and Legislative it has been fuel for the marches, so there is a third scenario in which the protests would intensify in the absence of a political solution, causing a greater social unrest in the country.

A worsening of the conflict could force the president and Congress to accept any model of electoral advancement, but “at a very high cost,” political scientist Paula Távara, from the Catholic University, explained to AFP.

Today, those who are protesting are mostly indigenous people from the south of the country who vThey saw Castillo as their representative in front of the political power in Lima.

For them, the ruling class has postponed its demands for years.

And although former president Castillo ended up drowning in corruption cases, this population continues to demand real solutions to improve their quality of life.

“This, added to a power struggle between the Executive and the Legislative in recent years that has only led to political destabilization, has led us to the political swamp in which the country is (…). The abandonment of the region and the drop in confidence in political institutions have plunged Peru into this political crisis,” said Fernández de Soto. The truth is that, although these three scenarios are on the horizon, the political reality in Peru is much more complex.

The country is experiencing unprecedented political instability for 6 years. Since then, Peruvians have had six presidents. And for the moment, Boluarte, who is also serving two months in office, has not been able to find the recipe to govern Peru either.

