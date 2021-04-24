Perspective When ethical, erotic, and political ideals die, all that remains is a disgusting face painting

Geir Gulliksen doesn’t like the protagonists of his novel – and it feels really fresh.

Problems in marriage? Hoh-hold. Who more can read hundreds of pages of reports about the premonitions of imaginary types, in which the tangles sucked by the author from his thumb just get more and more tangled.

Isn’t the basic work in the field, August Strindbergin Crazy defense speech (1893) have already cleared the bank, especially its uhriutuvan kaheliksi party’s point of view. As a bonus, Strindberg offered the opportunity to peek into the reality of his own kitchen. An institution published by the book association in 1979 twists iron wire for safety: the action is printed on the spouse, Siri von Essen picture. August himself can only get to the back cover.

The glimpse of living life has since become a real steak in the fictions of the industry. I’m so fed up with my throat Knausgårdiathat mentioning the name alone is annoying.

So what a wonder the Norwegian, who is known as the editor of Knausgård and started his own writing career in 1986, Geir Gulliksen the latest marriage cluster Look at us now (suom. Outi Menna, Siltala) could you offer me more?

The answer will come already on page eight:

“No outsider could see what Ingunn and Hans knew about each other, Hans thought as he leaned forward and looked at himself more closely; they looked the same as any middle-aged couple: complacent, enjoyable, and uncritical. ”

Great! The mainstream of novel art builds philanthropy on a plinth, reinforced by the fact that the narrator must somehow understand even the worst villain in the story, but Gulliksen dares to declare that he does not like his protagonists. Not at all then. Absolutely fresh!

Aversion, suspicion, and disgust rivet Hans and the hit young Harriet together. Opposites are put on, even if they do not accept their lust at first.

Hans jesuses himself with the fact that the aspect ratio only stimulates the mood at home, so there can be nothing wrong with betrayal. Such is the low-key charm of the bourgeoisie, like a film director Luis Buñuel in his 1972 farce appeared.

Adult childhood forces children into adulthood, banging a flatterer on the ground, stating that haloo, faija, you are resigning with mutsi.

Gulliksenin in a circuit-like book, more marriages collapse. And more: it is a question of the death of ethical, erotic and political ideals.

Hans’s boss only has the name of his lobbying office Yenan left from his Maoism. It refers to how the Communists managed to turn the people to their side in the areas they occupied. To put it bluntly: to lobby.

Sexuality, sociality, bourgeois complacency, and the above-mentioned word are reminiscent Arthur Schitzlerin dialogue play Circuit play (1897). It led to legal action in Vienna at the time, and the author banned the performance of the work.

Strindbergin Crazy defense speech in turn, it was not found until August 1973 in the safe of the Department of Anatomy, University of Oslo.

But now there is no problem in presenting our inferiority and disgust. As Gulliksen writes:

“You, too, were bright and expectant about your future, weren’t you? But look at us now. Weren’t we on the good side? Didn’t we have to fix everything that was wrong, didn’t we have to accomplish something useful in this world? Now we have become the ones people talk about shaking their heads. ”

Take and eat.

Gulliksen’s earlier Finnish translation is also available. You guess the topic: A report of a marriage (2017).