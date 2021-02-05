While the pros of the Liverpool FC are currently stumbling in the Premier League due to injury, the squad planners are thinking about the long-term future of the club. Now the reigning champion has grabbed the next promising talent.
Derby County announced on Friday evening that home grown Kaide Gordon will move to Liverpool FC with immediate effect. No official information was given about the transfer fee. According to goal the winger will initially collect match practice with the U23 of the ‘Reds’.
Gordon became one of the youngest debutants in Derby County’s history with his brief stint in the current championship season. The Liverpool echo According to Liverpool had to pay more than one million euros for Gordon’s services, and bonus payments could even increase this amount to 3.5 million euros.
Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United were also interested in England’s U16 international.