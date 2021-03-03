Perspective Porvoo is losing Neste’s billion-dollar investment in Rotterdam, UPM’s refinery, may not have any impact

According to Kauppalehti, Porvoo is no longer a strong location for Neste’s new biofuel refinery.

I read In January, Neste prepared an environmental impact assessment prepared in case the company’s new biofuel refinery was built in Porvoo. It stated, among other things, how much soil should be cleared and rock excavated under the new refinery.

Then I looked at pictures taken of Neste’s current Rotterdam refinery On the Maasvlakten headland. The port area of ​​Rotterdam has been expanded over the decades by simply piling up sand into new building land.

It is usually considerably cheaper to build on such a foundation than for the Finnish routing earth crust. My heart was cold.

The raw climate in Finland also places additional demands on construction. Inevitably, it also came to mind that the emission standards set for the refinery may be slightly looser on the shores of the wide Atlantic than in the shallow Gulf of Finland.

In February I interviewed the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilää Finland’s competitiveness as an investment destination. Lintilä stated that that such situations are embarrassing for the state, where construction costs are simply hundreds of millions cheaper elsewhere than in Finland.

He declined to comment on whether he was referring to Neste’s project, but the look was serious. There is no way the state can compensate for the cost differences of hundreds of millions with the forms of support available. And that would not necessarily make sense for the national economy.

Well, Kauppalehti reports on Wednesday that Neste is leaning towards Rotterdam precisely because of the large cost differences. It was conceivable.

Rotterdam is difficult for a player like Neste to win for many reasons. Neste makes renewable fuels from waste fats, which it catches around the world. Rotterdam is simply a logistically superior place to use such raw materials.

Also forest company UPM is investigating the construction site of its own biorefinery. The alternatives are also Kotka and Rotterdam in Finland. Does Neste’s solution mean that UPM’s choice is already clear?

Rotterdam may be a cheaper construction site for UPM as well, but otherwise it is a rather different project.

The raw material for UPM’s refinery is expected to consist mainly of forest industry by-products, which would make the project different from Neste-type refineries based on Hvo technology. They are rising to the world like mushrooms in the rain.

Raw material from forests should be a competitive advantage for Finland, at least if the refinery does not have to compete for its use with many other uses. Time will tell how UPM weighs the various factors. The decision on the location of the refinery and the progress of the project in general is expected in about a year’s time.

Although Neste’s refinery is going elsewhere, the game has not yet been lost to UPM’s project.