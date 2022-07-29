Yogurt with muesli. Before she became ill, Nancy de Beer (57) from Son never ate anything else for breakfast. But these days it makes her gag. Meat? The same story. Quite difficult, if, like Nancy, you are used to eating potatoes with vegetables and a piece of meat in the evening. “There is little left that tastes good. Shopping is really a task. And having a nice meal together is actually no longer an option,” says the patient with metastatic breast cancer.