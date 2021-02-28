Perspective Do you also feel that creativity has echoed? Musician Tommi Liimata’s group of 90’s friends may have a solution to the problem

Is it any wonder if the head is in a fuss. These days, everything that can be drawn from creativity has been left out, writes Mari Koppinen.

Does it feel you too, that these times – I can’t even say that word starting with k anymore – have taken creativity? Well, hear about me too!

Life has become one of the metvurst stumps of execution and survival, just the right kind of thickness and long.

From seven wake up, from eight machine open and coffee throat, from one to eat, in the evening the machine closed. A moment of whatever program from the TV on the couch and then go to sleep. In the morning the same thing from the beginning.

I do not know what the situation is for those who do not have jobs. For myself, creativity would be an even more unknown concept in that situation.

On the other hand, the media have reported over the years about entrepreneurs who, in a tight situation, have squeezed all their creativity on the counter and invented what lattice extenders and alternative ways of working. I’ve heard of musicians who have composed their needs for several years. Even homes have been handed over with the latest solutions. Millions of personal Nobels could be distributed in this country.

I take my hat off. My own most creative act for a long time was to switch to afternoon coffee.

But is it any wonder if the head is in a fuss. Gone are all that I mostly derive from my creativity: social relationships, cultural events, dance and other sports. Especially in art, that actual brainstorming begins. New ideas emerge and collide with old ones.

Now there is no birth and no collision. And it went skiing too.

What help?

For myself has given a strange power to the author-musician Tommi Liimatan autobiographical description of youth Rollo (Like, 2020). It’s the best description of creativity I’ve ever read.

The pace of teenage Lima is breathtaking: comics, diaries, correspondence, lyrics, compositions, singing, bands, guitar lessons, movies…

Everything from which human creativity springs has been written for the holiday of the story. In this case, it springs up from self-tapping with friends, band training, bustling here and there, sweeping in the villages, cultural events. Endless and passionate about following, talking about and writing about popular culture.

Juha T. Hakala write in his book Creative laziness (Gummerus, 2013) on how essential it is to relax, to let go of control, outright laziness. Sometimes you have to stop so that new ideas take up space in your brain.

Liimata and his friends knew this too in Rovaniemi in the 90’s. In the midst of it all, we set out to rampage the kick sleds and wage a snow war.

Not to mention that this crowd lacked what we all have in our hands all the time today. That, too, starts with k and I can’t say that again.