The world wonders who sent the drone that nearly crashed into the Kremlin. Ukrainians, as the Kremlin claims, or Russians themselves? Ukraine points to two people walking over the dome just before the impact. This feeds the speculation that it is an ‘inside job’.
Joost Bosman, Harmke de Vries
Latest update:
03-05-23, 21:23
