Persons | Jari Isometsä can't watch TV in his seat – that's why he doesn't want an ADHD diagnosis

Jari Isometsä, 55, talks about his busy everyday life.

Former ski star Jari Isometsä was his son Eetu Isometsän with in Vantaa SC skiing on Saturday. Eetu Isometsä competed in the 20-kilometer traditional skiing race and finished 54th.

Isä-Isometsä was there to help his son and as an expert for MTV Urheilu. He also had some time for an interview, where he talked about his busy everyday life.

Isometsä works in Ekovilla as the regional manager of Southern Finland, helps his son in his company Isometsä Training, guides ski schools and skis himself when he has time.

The reason for the busy lifestyle is revealed during the interview.

“I have ADHD too. It hasn't been diagnosed, but yes, someone close to me has diagnosed it. My wife has said that you can see it as soon as you look at the man's activities”, Isometsä says with a laugh.

“I'm such a person that I can't watch TV while sitting, I have to go for a walk sometimes,” he adds.

Big forest says he's not going to make a doctor's appointment because of his adhd. He doesn't think that he would benefit in any way from medicines, for example.

“I like being like this. It doesn't bother me in any way, on the contrary, it's good that there's a lot of energy,” Isometsä reflects.

ADHD traits can be seen in Isometsä's life, for example, in the way that he gets extremely excited about “a little bit of everything”.

Isometsä says that it is easy to get him involved in various adventures. He has also participated in television programs such as Farm and Company Ketonen & Gustafsberg.

There are also formats that Isometsä would never participate in. He names Dancing with the stars – program as such. Karpaasi estimates that practicing dance would take up too much of his time, and he doesn't even like dancing.

“I've never known how to dance and I don't think I'll ever learn.”

TV programs talking takes the conversation away Lahti 2001 series.

In the series presented by Ruuttu and Nelonen, Finland's biggest doping scandal, which took place at the World Ski Championships in Lahti in 2001, is discussed.

Isometsä said last fall that he was not going to watch the series. Now he says that he has watched two episodes. His wife Johanna Isometsä has been watched by everyone.

“The wife said it was fine. I'll probably have a look myself when I can. I have messaged the actors who played me in the series By Jon-Jon Geitel with and we agreed to go skiing together”, says Isometsä.

According to Isometsä, all the people featured in the series were asked to help in the making of the series, but no one agreed.

“There was such a thing that why? There should be some motivation, why would you go to such a thing”, says Isometsä and adds:

“I don't understand anything about making art, so why would I go out and give advice. It's the craziest thing to do when an amateur comes to give advice.”

Jon-Jon Geitel plays Jari Isometsä in the Lahti 2001 series.

Big forest says that he is used to Lahti's events being brought up in the media from time to time. He also believes that the handling of the doping scandal will not stop there, but that a new wave will come even later.

When asked if Isometsa himself once dealt with the events in Lahti, he cannot answer.

“I do not know. I've never been moved by that. Nowadays, there is much more talk about all things. In my day, there wasn't even a word for processing. Mental health problems weren't talked about, they were treated with an ax and shouting,” Isometsä reflects and continues:

“I never thought like that. When you asked, I started to think that I don't know. Not processed at that time. I guess we are wiser these days.”

