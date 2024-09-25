Ciudad Juárez— The driver of a personnel transport truck, which was not carrying any passengers, crashed this morning into a concrete structure and the metal barrier on the Juan Pablo II overpass and Arizona Street, reported elements of the General Coordination of Road Safety.

The accident occurred shortly before 6:00 a.m., when the driver of a blue 2006 International truck that did not have license plates and was only marked with the economic number 10986, which provided service to the company Motores Eléctricos, was traveling from west to east on Juan Pablo II and hit the structure.

Damage was caused to municipal property and the front end of the truck was also damaged.

The traffic police officers cordoned off the site to avoid obstructing the passage of vehicles and prepared the initial expert report on the accident.