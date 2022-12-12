Last year, various confidential advisers received 26 reports of undesirable behavior from the House of Representatives. That is more than in 2019 (21 reports) and in the corona year 2020 (13), when many employees worked from home. That appears from published on Sunday annual report of confidential advisers of the House of Representatives for 2021, That The Telegraph through a request under the Open Government Act (Woo). This not only concerns reports by MPs or their support staff, but also signals from the House organisation.

It is not known what exactly the reports from last year were about, although the confidential advisers do categorize them. Six times it was about ‘abuse of power in political-administrative relations’, in five cases bullying was reported and twice it was about stalking. Harassment was reported three times, as was sexual harassment. Eleven of the reports were handled by confidential advisers from the Chamber organisation, six by confidential advisers from the political groups and the rest by an external confidential adviser.

In 2021, undesirable behavior was reported slightly more often than in previous years – with the exception of 2019, the number of reports between 2016 and 2020 was between nine and thirteen per year – but is comparable to the period between 2013-2015. The confidential advisers do not have an exact explanation for the higher number of 2021. They state that it may be due to the return to the office after the pandemic, and “the continuity of information” about undesirable behavior that was given to employees of the House of Representatives. In total, about ten hours of information about undesirable behavior will be given to employees in the House of Representatives in 2021, according to the documents.