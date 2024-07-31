In the future of mobility there is the autonomous driving. In fact, within 10 years, vehicles driven by theartificial intelligence which will eventually spread throughout the world. According to a study conducted by McKinsey & Companyin 2030 the 15% of new registrations will be represented by self-driving cars and the 55% from semi-autonomous driving carsAccording to the study, in 2030 there will be a total of 200 million cars autonomous or semi-autonomous circulating in the world. But what is the driving style of these self-driving cars? The Italian Startup Social Self-Driving received a important fundingthanks to the contribution of the Innovation Financing area of ​​ComoNExT for having devised a method for record, understand and ultimately replicate the drivers’ driving style. In short, it will be possible to teach the car to drive according to our habits, effectively obtaining personalized autonomous driving.

Autonomous driving customized to your driving style

In practice, on a self-driving car it will be possible to set a profile corresponding to a personalized driving styleand can also share it with other users through a dedicated cloud platform. The system is able to learn the Owner’s driving style. For example, the way it handles curves, the way it positions itself on the road, the way it handles gear changes and similar. These aspects are sign in and the software is able to memorize them. The driving style, once memorized, is profiled and can then be replicatedor set as the driving style in autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles.

Shareable custom autonomous driving settings

The great novelty of this project is that the driving styles stored (and customized) in the software can then be made shareable externallyallowing them to be made usable by other users on other vehicles equipped of the “Social Self Driving” app. It will therefore be possible to create a marketplace (a virtual store) where car manufacturers, professional drivers, safety driving instructors, expert drivers and public figures can market their products own customized driving programstheir own driving profiles.

In short, a virtual store will be created, where Users will be able to share their driving style with each other. It will be possible to download the app for self-driving and semi-autonomous cars (for example, for public figures or car manufacturers, etc., it will also be possible to promote and therefore market their driving profiles). The substantial funding from Invitalia will be used to bring this innovative and cutting-edge technology to the automotive market, with the ultimate goal of help to increase road safety more efficiently.

Social Self Driving, how it works

The system relies on the equipment hardware and software already normally present on vehicles with different levels of assisted or autonomous driving and integrates them. Sensors for steering angle, torque applied to the steering, steering speed, action on the accelerator and brake pedals, yaw, roll and pitch angles, lateral and longitudinal acceleration.

Personalized autonomous driving allows you to travel with your own previously stored driving style

The sensors are complemented by software Visual, sonar and radar signal processing which allows these vehicles to understand the surrounding environmental situation. Through the recording of data carried out on these sensors, a driving style is created. The driver of the autonomous or semi-autonomous vehicle will subsequently be able to setting up this driving profile.

“A few months have passed since the creation of the start up Social Self Driving and many things have happened. The most important is having determined an algorithm that uniquely defines the driving style of any driver of old and new generation vehicles – the words of Louis MazzolaCTO & Co-Founder Social Self Driving – we have managed to create what is at the basis of our idea: to record, drive and share your driving style.

Autonomous driving Social Self Driving

The project fits into this framework “Social Self-Driving”, Start-ups innovative, completely Italian, born from an intuition of the engineer Louis Mazzola (after 20 years in the Ferrari team with 14 world championships won, Mazzola is now an entrepreneur, executive coach and corporate trainer) and his two co-founders, who will begin the development of an innovative project in autonomous driving. To face this challenge, Social Self Driving will focus its efforts over the next 24 months on advancing this innovative invention and the invention patent.after which his creation will be immediately launched on the market.

Social Self Driving is made with Reinnovathe new centre of excellence dedicated to the development and validation of components for electric and hybrid powertrains.

The Social Self Driving autonomous driving project, what is it VIDEO

In fact, we are talking about a system of registration and profiling of the driver’s driving style of a vehicle, which allows you to replicate it subsequently, setting it as the driving style to be performed for a self-driving or semi-autonomous vehicle.

We have defined a partnership with Reinova (Social Self Driving powered by Reinova) that helps us in this real technological challenge. Through a survey carried out in collaboration with an important Italian university, we have seen how our idea has been enthusiastically accepted by a heterogeneous population. We can certainly say that the expectation has already been created“.

“We have made the motto – Innovation meets creativity – one of Reinova’s mantras to push ourselves beyond the limits of what exists and is visible before our eyes. – declares theEng. Giuseppe Esposito CorcioneCEO & Co-founder Reinova – we are imagining a connected, shared and safe world by combining the highest forms of technology and artificial intelligence with the passion, creativity and winning spirit of the Motor Valley. Less than a year after the inauguration of Reinova we are adding another piece, that of sharing and autonomous driving, to Reinova’s strategic plan.

Eng. Giuseppe Esposito Corcione, CEO & Co-founder Reinova

We are ready to lead this further challenge, always with a view to creating the mobility of the future that is sustainable, connected, shared, safe and with real-time updates. The Social Self Driving project represents the synthesis of this important technological challenge. Today we can say that what was just an idea a few months ago is now a concrete and technologically sustainable project. We make self-driving vehicles a passion in motion, recording, replicating and optimising driving styles through objective indicators (KPIs) and the use of the most advanced machine learning techniques.”

In the foreground Eng. Luigi Mazzola

Who is Social Self Driving and what will the new software do?

The start up Social Self Driving was founded by the engineer Louis Mazzola (who spent many years in the Ferrari Formula 1 team with drivers like Prost and Schumacher), Guido Ciapponi and Francesco Zanazzi. Practically, this project will ensure that the driving modes – which will be memorised by the software – can be used by others vehicle users who will own the Social Self Driving app.

Social Self Driving, an innovative app

Guido Ciapponi and Francesco Zanazzi, co-founders of the startup, stated these exact words:

“The significant funding from Invitalia is a confirmation of the validity of our vision and our skills. With this support, we are ready to strengthen our position in the autonomous mobility landscape and to actively contribute to the transformation of the sector, with the aim of bringing the autonomous mobility sector to a global level within the next 24 months. months our technology on the market”.

Luigi Mazzola, CTO co-founder of Social Self Driving, said the following:

“We are thrilled to have received this important support from Invitalia, which allows us to take a significant step forward in our mission to keep the human being, his specific identity and his emotions, at the center of the driving experience on new autonomous cars. This funding will allow us to intensify research and development activities and accelerate the introduction of our technologies on the market. This is a project that started in 2021 and has since then grown also thanks to the constant support of ComoNExT – Innovation Hub, which has led us to this recognition from such an important institution as Invitalia“.

Meanwhile, Ivan Parisi, the new general manager of ComoNExT, declared:

“The financial operation confirmed by Invitalia in response to the project presented by the Innovation Financing area of ​​our innovation hub confirms the wealth of opportunities and possibilities available to good business ideas and, on the other hand, the importance for businesses themselves to rely on specialized entities – such as ComoNExT – to be able to seize those opportunities. Social Self Driving is an example of how much a business can achieve if inserted into an ecosystem that makes the development of innovative business ideas its mission.“.

Social Self Driving, a 630 thousand euro funding to record a driver’s driving habits

It was thanks to the contribution of Innovation Financing of ComoNExT (a structure that allows you to explore different sources of financing, propose projects and follow all the development phases until the end), that Social Self-Driving has received from Invitalia (National Development Agency owned by the Ministry of Economy) a generous funding: 630 thousand euros. Specifically, this investment is part of Invitalia’s “Smart and Start Italia” project, which helps businesses that are less than 60 months old.

Social Self Driving, a 630 thousand euro funding

Smart and Start Italia have decided that the budget of the industrial plan must be between 100,000 and 1.5 million euros. High-tech companies that aim to develop products, services or solutions in the digital economy using artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and blockchain will benefit from the incentives. In addition, projects that aim to increase the value of the results of both private and public research, including patents, are being financed. In short, the funding offered by Invite I’m a great driver to attract new people which they wish invest capital in the sector of Social Self-Driving.

