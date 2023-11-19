Personality | These are the “green flags” of self-knowledge – Ten traits unite people who are satisfied with their lives

Certain traits seem to unite people with good self-esteem. They are the so-called green flags of self-knowledge.

Experts in the human mind list ten traits that unite people who know themselves well. Good self-knowledge does not automatically make you happy, but it helps you make choices that promote a good life.

1. You recognize your feelings and express them adequately

Itself a well-feeling person is aware and recognizes his own feelings, thoughts and body sensations. For example, he notices that he needs food before the screaming hunger can surprise him. Or if the feeling becomes miserable, he realizes what is behind it: perhaps the excessive burden of everyday life or disappointment that his own success was not noticed.