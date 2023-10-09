The swift fox (Vulpex velox), native to North America, was declared extinct in the state of Montana (USA) in 1969. In response, different entities reached an agreement to begin a reintroduction program that would establish a population of foxes on the Blackfoot Indian Reservation , northern Montana. Thirty years after their extinction, the first individuals were released and the reserve once again saw fast foxes running across its plains. This program not only managed to successfully recover this species, but also represented a before and after for conservation, because it took into account for the first time the personality of animals that were released.

Today, there is no doubt that animals, including fish or invertebrates such as crustaceans, They also have personality, which is defined by the differences in the behavior of individuals of the same species. These differences have to be constant over time and in different situations or contexts. In the same way that there are people who tend to be more social than others, more aggressive or braver, other animals also present these differences. Currently, the study of animal personality is one of the fastest growing fields in biology and has very interesting applications; one of them is in the field of conservation and, especially, in the reintroduction of species.

Every reintroduction program worth its salt includes a thorough evaluation of the process. If this does not happen, we will be talking about releasing animals or something else, but not about reintroduction. The programs carry out studies to ensure that the animals meet appropriate health and behavioral criteria to survive in the wild, such as being able to obtain their own food or flee from predators. Furthermore, after release, the animals are monitored for months or years and the reintroduction is only considered a success if they reproduce and manage to create a stable and long-lasting population.

The scientists in charge of the reintroduction of the swift fox wanted to go further and also studied whether the personality of the foxes affected their survival in the wild. Specifically, they decided to focus on one trait: bravery. The foxes came from a colony in captivity, where personality tests could be carried out. To carry it out, they introduced a new object into the animals’ enclosure and measured the time it took each individual to approach it.

Those foxes that were repeatedly more likely to explore new stimuli were considered braver. Thus, they evaluated 31 individuals for two months who were then released. The results were overwhelming: the bravest died before the cautious.

According to the authors of this research, it is possible that captive foxes were less fearful than would be appropriate for a wild fox. Stress affects reproduction, therefore, those individuals that are less stressed in captivity because they are less fearful, will reproduce more. After several generations, it is expected that the new generations of these foxes will be less afraid of new stimuli. Thus, upon returning to their natural habitat, they explore the territory more and avoid cars less, which makes it easier for them to die from being run over. At least, this was the case for the only two deaths whose cause could be determined. Thanks to this research, the importance of considering the personality of animals in conservation efforts was recognized.

Since then, other reintroduction programs have included personality studies. In particular, aspects such as audacity, bravery and sociability are taken into account. For example, to reintroduce social species, we seek to have a wide variety of personalities among individuals, because this way coexistence is facilitated. This is what is proposed by the hypothesis of social niche specialization, in which there are already many studies that corroborate it in species such as shrews, spiders and fish.

Now, if one clear conclusion can be drawn from all these studies, it is that there is immense variability in the results. Even within the same species, the optimal personality for survival can be different depending on the environment and time. The braver ones are more likely to take risks and may die sooner, but they also reproduce and occupy new territories faster. Each trait has advantages and disadvantages, and the balance can easily tip one way or the other depending on the circumstances.

The ‘game’ of survival

A clear example is that of reintroduction program of the European mink in Estonia, which evaluated the survival capacity of these animals based on their propensity to explore new territories. Curiously, at the beginning the less exploratory individuals were more successful, but within a year the tables turned. This could have been due to external factors, such as variation in prey abundance or because the second year was drier and warmer. The important thing is that the population remained stable over time thanks to the fact that the personality of the minks was varied.

Some authors They have suggested that animal personality differences can be explained by what is known as game theory. Suppose a population of animals in which the most aggressive individuals win fights against the most docile ones and reproduce more. In this case, being aggressive would be an advantage and, over time, the population would be dominated by this type of individuals. There would come a point when fights would be so frequent and deadly that the tables could be turned. Those animals that are more timid and peaceful would engage in fewer conflicts and be more likely to survive. In this way, evolution favors some personality traits or others in nature and diversity is maintained over time.

The relationship between an animal’s personality and its ability to survive is extremely complex and this field of study still has a lot of potential. Each reintroduction program will have to find the ideal personality types to survive in the wild as long as possible. At a time when species are becoming extinct faster and faster, any small push towards conservation is necessary.

