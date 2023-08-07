Fear is a natural response to potential danger. Perhaps not everyone knows that our psyche can associate strange symbols with danger just because we have unresolved emotions in our unconscious mind. The picture we want to show you today is perfect for analyzing your deepest unconscious fear: the first picture you see will reveal a lot about your biggest fear. Find out the solution of this personality test.

Lass

If the lass was the first thing you saw, you probably have some repressed childhood emotions. These types of memories or emotions can resurface in your adult life as some sort of addiction, inappropriate craving or cognitive patterns. You should take your time and deal with these emotions if you have them as this can lead to the generation of fear of decision making and the inability to make any kind of difficult decision in your future life.

Strawberry

In this image the strawberry represents the Heart. If this is what you see first you may be afraid of your feelings. The most common cause of these types of fears can be found in your own childhood and in the way your family has expressed their love., although it may also be due to a previous relationship.

Trees

If trees are the first thing you saw in this picture, then the cause of your fears points to yours roots. There is something that pushes you into a deep sea of ​​uncertainty. It’s a very strong fear that can trip you up every time you want to make a move; kind of an emotional breakdown.

Butterfly

If the butterfly was the first thing you saw, chances are you are afraid of new beginnings or even death. The root cause of this is your guilt over the past time, missed opportunities, or perhaps even your inability to grieve over the loss of a loved one.

Spider

If you have seen the spider before, you must know that it symbolizes the unconscious fears. This is a direct reflection of our current physical, emotional or even spiritual state. This means that you are afraid of your current condition: you are not satisfied and this can prevent you from enjoying life well and living fully in the present.

Teddy bears

If that teddy bear was the first thing you saw, it means you’re looking for some comfort. That teddy bear is actually a fear of fear itself: you are afraid that you will not be able to find comfort. Usually this is a product of your past and some trauma childish.