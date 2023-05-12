Friday, May 12, 2023
Personality | Is the honesty of Finns just a myth? See if you are more honest than others with the help of 10 statements

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2023
Personality | Is the honesty of Finns just a myth? See if you are more honest than others with the help of 10 statements

A person’s honesty can be seen through words and actions. In addition, we talk about honesty towards oneself, in which case a person has a realistic understanding of their own abilities and limits. Picture: Kimmo Taskinen / HS

Welfare|Personality

The Finns have been studied as an honest people – or are they? Although we value honesty uncompromisingly, we still sometimes act dishonestly on purpose or by accident. Use different statements to see how honest you are compared to others.

Oh damn! When reversing out of a parking spot, you hit the car next to you, and its side gets a clear scratch. The owner of the car is nowhere to be seen. Do you leave him a note with your contact information?

Your instinctive reaction to the situation can tell about your honesty.

