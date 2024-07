Vbecoming older is a big life event that inevitably changes a person and the way he looks at the world around him. So says a special expert, docent of psychology Päivi Fadjukoff.

According to Fadjukoff, identity research talks about an event that shakes the balance of identity: a person has thought that he is a certain kind of person, but when he encounters completely new kinds of things, he has to question what kind of person he is.