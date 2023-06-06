Personality | Do you want to be braver, more compassionate or more persistent? This is how you develop your character strengths

You should consciously verbalize and use your own character strengths. It leads to a more meaningful life, says Doctor of Philosophy Kaisa Vuorinen.

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Lecturer and Doctor of Education Kaisa Vuorinen:

“Strengths of character are positive personality traits that can be utilized by individuals and communities to flourish. They are, for example, perseverance, curiosity, courage and compassion. Strengths can be thought of as reflecting what each of us is like as a person at our best. According to research, the strengths are relatively permanent.