A team of researchers in Poland theorized that participation in a psychological study by people with a personality disorder could be “perceived as a cheap substitute or alternative to acquiring professional help“. To that end, they set out to find out whether participants in the psychological studies were more likely to have a personality disorder or suffer from depression or anxiety.

Many psychological studies rely on participants to give up their time to take part in experiments or fill out questionnaires, and they participate because they get paid, or because they are required to do so as part of their university career but, beyond these two cases, not much is known about what motivates people to take part in these studies.

Some participants may seek help, perhaps seeking a diagnosis for a mental health issue they are struggling with, which is where the study of people with a personality disorder comes into play.

Their findings have been published in the open access journal PLOS ONEand as can be read from what the authors of the study write:

“Researchers often assume that how they advertise their studies and who they recruit does not appreciably affect their results. In our studies, we have shown that those who have more personality pathologies are more attracted to studies in which they can express their trauma and they may just be more likely to volunteer for studies.”

Izabela Kaźmierczak and colleagues fromMaria Grzegorzewska University of WarsawPoland, conducted several studies, involving a total 947 participants (including 62% women), comparing people who had previously taken part in psychology studies with those who had never taken part in such studies.

At the end of the research, they found that the participants who had previously taken part in the studies were people with a personality disorder, some form of depression or anxiety.

Simply calling them people with a personality disorder is incorrect as there are several types, including borderline personality disorder and narcissistic personality disorder, but, in short, people with a personality disorder think, feel, behave, or relate to others differently from someone without itand they may, for example, blame people for things or behave aggressively and unpredictably.

Why it’s a problem to have a personality disorder on tests

What this new study has revealed about people with a personality disorder is a potentially worrying problem of self-selectionThis is because research participants choose which studies to participate in, and accordingly search results may be unduly influenced from the participation of large numbers of participants of a particular type, and study bias is a serious problem.

Like many other scientific disciplines, psychology research is designed and carried out primarily in universities, however unlike many disciplines, psychology requires human participation and as such, students form a convenient pool of subjects to draw from.

This has led many in the field to question how research conducted on predominantly Western students aged 18-22 can provide results that are in any way relevant to any population other than Western students aged 18-24.

The research has to be sound, and if we can’t say that our results apply to the wider population (so-called “generalizability”) we have a serious problem, and what this new study shows is that our findings may be influenced by the psychological nature of the very people they are testing.

We cannot, however, control students who take their time to follow our procedures, for example, they cannot provide instructions on recruitment posters that say “Those with symptoms of personality disorders should not apply”, however they can and should be more careful about how we select participants.

What they need to do is conduct research with a large enough number of people, work that can be repeated, that can allow them to be more confident that the findings have relevance off campus.

All sciences have their own bumpy roads to travel, and psychology has certainly traveled one in recent years. Experiments that were once thought to be groundbreaking have failed to produce the same results when repeated by other psychologists. This is known as a “replication crisis” or “reproducibility crisis”.

And the shock waves caused by the scientific betrayal of Diederik Stapela Dutch psychologist who invented his data and even fabricated entire experiments, are still being heard, with psychology’s reputation certainly taking a hit.

But psychologists are working hard to develop transparency and techniques that we hope will help us regain the trust of the wider scientific community. What this latest paper has shown is that the participants themselves may be self-selecting and, as a result, our findings may again be questioned. We might think we’re drawing from as general a population as possible to make the results generalizable to a larger population, but that might not be the case.

This discovery will ring alarm bells for those working to develop psychology’s trustworthiness and reputation, and to ensure that the analysis of any person with a personality disorder is taken seriously.

The findings tell us more formally something we should have already known, namely that those people involved in psychological research involving participants drawn largely from a pool of psychology students must be very careful in their recruitment strategies to avoid influences from people with a personality disorder.

They could, for example, as he claims Nigel Holt, professor of psychology at Aberystwyth University:

“[…] need to deal with designing research that may not be influenced by the participant’s personality or mood, or we may need to evaluate participants who take part in our research. For example, the authors of this latest study suggest screening participants who have taken part in previous psychology studies. More importantly, we need to be very careful about the big claims we make after publishing how our “breakthrough” research relates to the larger population we seek to investigate. Such a claim cannot, it seems, stand up to scrutiny.”

