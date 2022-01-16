First to remember for the Portuguese, exhausted but dangerous shooting, at the center of the game and without fear of responsibility. Mourinho: “It would take more people like this”

First of all the statistics: with this afternoon’s goal against Cagliari Sergio Oliveira reaches 17 penalties scored on 19 kicked. The Portuguese was keen to present himself in the best possible way to new fans (albeit few) and he did so by entering directly into the history of Roma. A penalty, a goal and the first Portuguese to score with the Giallorossi shirt. Mourinho says of him: “We needed and would like more people like this”, he thanks (even someone up there, since he is very religious) and already looks ahead: “Happy for the debut and for the victory, but now let’s think about the next match”.

RESPONSIBILITY – The most striking thing, seeing him in the Roma midfield with Veretout and Mkhitaryan (the best) is how Oliveira wants to take responsibility and play on his shoulders. In recent weeks he has played little, also for this reason he ends upset, and when a few minutes from the end he collapses on the lawn of the Olimpico a shiver runs down the back of the Roma fans. But he gets up and starts dictating play and motivation to his teammates again. Hot on the pitch and cold on the spot, even if the designated penalty taker was Pellegrini. With the captain out, it was Sergio’s turn: “I was second, the important thing was to score”. Happy him, happy his wife Cristiana, who took pictures of the goal and the celebration with her finger pointing at the camera, and the fans were delighted: “I’m sorry – the midfielder’s regret – that there were few because of Covid”.

SUPER NUMBERS – He will have time to make himself known by everyone, meanwhile his and Roma’s priority will be to recover from a physical point of view. Although tired, he can console himself with a few numbers from his debut: he is the first central midfielder of Roma to score in his debut match in Serie A in the era of three points per victory, he has scored 11 of the last 12 penalties of the championship between Portugal and Italy, he is the Roma player who has shot the most against Cagliari (2 times) and the one who has intercepted the most balls. In the second half he struggled more than the first but the feeling is that when he regains complete brilliance, together with compatriot Rui Patricio, Mourinho will make him play practically always. After all, he left Porto for this very reason.

