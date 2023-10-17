Personalities sign letter “against terrorism and for peace”

Names such as Luiza Helena Trajano, Luciano Huck, Tereza Cristina, Pedro Parente and Isaac Sidney signed

Several personalities signed a manifesto “against terrorism and for peace”. In the text, they say that “There is no argument that justifies the indiscriminate kidnapping, rape, torture and death of innocent people” –crimes that, they claim, were committed by “groups such as Hamas, Al Qaeda, Islamic State, among others”. Here’s the complete (PDF – 191 kB).

A campaignwhich is active for new subscriptions, has already received support from people such as:

businesspeople Abilio Diniz, Luiza Helena Trajano , Roberto Medina, Salim Mattar, Carlos Francisco Jereissati It is Clovis Tramontina;

the former minister and senator Tereza Cristina (PP-MS);

the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022 for Novo Luiz Felipe d’Avila;

former minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Nelson Azevedo Jobim;

the former president of Petrobras Pedro Parente;

microbiologist and researcher Natalia Pasternak;

former football player Zico;

the presenters Pedro Bial , Adriane Galisteu, Luciano Huck, Patrícia Abravanel, Ricardo Amorim, Sabrina Sato and Danilo Gentili ;

The manifesto says that “Brazilians and Brazilians, together with the international community” you can not “remain indifferent and inert to the advance of extremist groups, who reject relations with democratic societies, peaceful coexistence between different religions and minorities”.

The text reads: “We mourn the lives lost of Israelis and Palestinians in the Middle East conflict and join all those calling for the prompt release of the hostages still held by terrorists, as well as for humanitarian aid to immediately reach the population in the conflict zone.”.

