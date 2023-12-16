Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 16/12/2023 – 16:39

Personalities used social media to mourn the death of singer and composer Carlos Lyra and pay tribute to him. One of the big names in bossa nova, the artist died in the early hours of this Saturday (16)in Rio de Janeiro, at 90 years old.

The singer, composer and immortal of the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL) Gilberto Gil he wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter) that Lyra leaves an “extraordinary legacy”.

“A big hug to all the family and friends”, comforted Gil, who also published the video in which he sings Saudade Made a Sambaby Lyra and Ronaldo Bôscoli, performed by him last Thursday (14) at ABL, in Rio de Janeiro.

Support against dictatorship

Also singer and composer Ivan Lins wrote on X that “Brazil, and more precisely, Rio, today loses one of the fathers of bossa nova. #CarlosLyra, innovative and incredible harmonizer and melodist, leaves us here, on this planet, with his polished work.”

Lins remembers a period in the early 1970s, during the military dictatorship, when he received support from Lyra against the regime's oppression.

“At the time when I was patrolled because of the song Love is my country, he opened the doors of his home to me and offered me his most unconditional support. Even though he had a brother, in the Navy, who was part of SINEMAR, the Navy's secret service, which operated along the same lines as DOPS [Departamento de Ordem Política e Social – órgão repressor]”.

Lins also says that he became very good friends with Lyra, whom he calls one of his musical gurus.

Resistance

The body of work by Carlos Lyra, or simply Carlinhos, as he was called by Vinicius de Moraes, includes protest songs. An example is The Song of the Underdeveloped. “The most executed and it was extremely prohibited”, he recalled in an interview with Brazil Agency in 2009.

“The Brazilian people have personality/ they are not easily impressed/ although they think they are developed”, criticized the lyrics.

The political content of some songs led Lyra to opt for voluntary exile between 1964 and 1971.

“I had problems after the coup because of these songs. They were banned from playing on the radio and in places by the military and it was worth a little 'persecution' against me too. If I hadn't gone into exile, I would definitely have been arrested for interrogation. Before anything happened, I took my bag and went to live at the headquarters, in the United States, with the owners in Brazil, which was less dangerous”, he ironizes.

Students

Lyra was also linked to the history of the National Student Union (UNE). The organization used the X to say goodbye and remember the musician's performance. “Today is a day of mourning for students,” he published.

“Lyra was one of the founders of the Centro Popular de Cultura in 1961, the UNE CPC, which brought together artists from various languages ​​who saw culture as the ideal space to spread political awareness and build national, popular and democratic art.”

The UNE anthem is the result of a partnership between Lyra and Vinicius de Moraes. “Our anthem is our flag. Thank you very much on behalf of the generations of Brazilian students that he inspired and will continue to inspire”, published the profile.

Rio identity

Mayor of the city where Lyra was born, Eduardo Paes expressed in X that the singer's death is a “loss for Brazilian culture”.

“His legacy is immense and his bossa nova compositions have marked several generations around the world. Lyra was fundamental in the construction of Rio and Brazilian identity,” he added.

Drummer João Barone, from the band Paralamas do Sucesso, was one of the personalities and anonymous people who said goodbye to Carlos Lyra on social media.

“Another of the architects of bossa nova has left, Carlos Lyra, one of the most elegant guys in our music”, he lamented.