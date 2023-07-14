Estadão Contenti

Personal trainer Douglas Ferreira was convicted of bodily injury, stalking and threatening his ex-girlfriend, personal Raíssa Brandão, at the gym where she works, in Goiânia. The attacks were captured by security cameras on March 31. Douglas was arrested preventively, on the occasion, but was released. He will serve the sentence in freedom. Raíssa obtained a protective measure that obliges Douglas not to approach her.

According to the G1 portal, which had access to the sentence, the personal trainer was sentenced to two years in prison in an open regime, in addition to the payment of BRL 2,640 to the victim for moral damages – the amount must be corrected by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) from IBGE.

Douglas also loses political rights while serving his sentence and will have to pay court costs and expenses.

As disclosed by Estadão At the time, Douglas was arrested after appearing on the recording of the gym’s security cameras assaulting his ex. In the video, he appears arguing with Raíssa, approaches her, punches her in the chest and continues the discussion.

Moments after this assault, security cameras at the gym recorded that Douglas confronted his ex again.

Before leaving the place, he even broke her car window with a helmet.

Raíssa and Douglas dated for about three months and she tried to end the relationship on March 29. Out of control, the staff would have replied to Raíssa that she ‘did not have the right to finish’ and that ‘he would drive over’ her.

On Day 31, the two met at the gym and argued. According to the Civil Police, the reason for the fight was Douglas’s jealousy, because of an alleged exchange of messages between Raíssa and another boy, with whom she dated and who would be a student at the same academy.

In addition to this conviction, Douglas has against him the record of two more occurrences for crimes of domestic violence and a passage for bodily injury against a student from another academy.

WITH THE WORD, DOUGLAS FERREIRA

WITH THE WORD, DOUGLAS FERREIRA

Until the publication of this text, the report sought contact with the defense of personal trainer Douglas Ferreira, but without success. The space is open for manifestation.
























