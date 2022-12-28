A personal trainer was arrested in the act in the north of São Paulo this Monday, the 26th, after committing a scam at a jewelry store in a mall and running over a security guard in an attempt to escape. According to the Public Security Secretariat of the State of São Paulo (SSP), the arrest took place shortly after the crime, in the same region, after military police officers from Rondas Ostensivas Tobias de Aguiar (Rota) identified the vehicle driven by the woman.

“The flagrante delicto was recorded by police officers from the 1st Heritage Police Station (Investigations into Robbery and Robbery). The woman responds for attempted and consummated embezzlement, attempted murder and disobedience. The accused started the escape using a Jeep Compass luxury utility vehicle after picking up an order at the jewelry store”, informed the secretariat. “She showed no reaction as she left the vehicle.”

The woman would have presented a false proof of bank transfer when withdrawing the products, lying about having paid for the parts. According to SSP, jewelry store employees realized that the same scheme was used 11 other times by personal.

As soon as she realized the scam, the store’s management called the mall’s security team, who tried to prevent the woman from leaving the establishment. At this time, a security guard was run over by her. He had a broken leg.

“A Rota team, informed about the confusion in the shopping center and with information about the vehicle, saw the staff moving along Rua Voluntários da Pátria. She still tried to free herself from the garrison, despite the light and sound warnings. The approach took place after 260 meters, on Rua Amaral da Gama. She showed no reaction when leaving the vehicle”, concludes the SSP, which did not disclose the name of the woman.