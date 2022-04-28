The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, stated that the Personal Status Law specified the legal period for reviewing the divorced woman, according to the lunar (Hijri) and not the Gregorian calculation, warning of the repercussions of using divorce as a quick tool to resolve family disputes between spouses, as it would destabilize the family, as well as rights Sharia and legal duties, and the opportunity to review again does not exist.

Al-Sharif reviewed, in a video episode broadcast by “Emirates Today” on its platforms, to shed light on the recently issued laws, including the Personal Status Law, the story of a reader, who was finally divorced from her husband, after a marriage of 20 years, and she has three daughters from him.

And the reader says: “I lived with my husband for 20 years in humiliation and refraction, and I gave birth to three daughters from him. He used to lend them to me, even though they were the best thing in my life.” Follow-up: “I am now 42 years old, and my health is no longer the same, and my husband is miserly, and I was afraid To file a divorce suit, to protect my home.”

And the reader added that, “After all the fatigue, endurance and patience, my husband divorced me, and he came to me one day before the end of the three months of waiting, and told me that he returned me to his responsibility again,” wondering what to do in such a situation, if she does not want to live with him again. ? Are you filing for divorce?

For his part, Al-Sharif explained that if her husband divorced her, according to what she mentioned on September 5, 2021, and then returned her on December 3, 2021, then he would have made a mistake in calculating the waiting period, as the reader has already completed her waiting period, and it is not correct for him to reply, stressing that Personal status law depends on the lunar months in the calculation of several divorcees.

Accordingly, the reader has completed her waiting period, for the passage of three months and two days, and based on the lunar calculation, we subtract one day from each solar month, and then he cannot return it, and if the reader wishes to return to it, a new marriage contract and dowry are required.



