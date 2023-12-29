By

How hard it is to say “no” to what accompanies you in everyday life. The routine, the habits… Those plans that you make with all the enthusiasm in the world. When you have a challenge ahead of you like participating in a Dakar, all of this disappears. Being part of the toughest rally on the planet means giving up a thousand questions. But it's worth it.

Rosa Romero, legend of Spanish motorcycling, surpassing the barrier of ten participations in the Dakar, knows very well what the word “resignation” is. She is a housewife, mother of a large family, businesswoman… and now co-pilot. She stopped steering the handlebars of her motorcycle when her son asked her to stop competing after suffering an accident. But now she sits for the third consecutive time next to Pedro Peñate. She remembers how hard it was when her partner, Nani Roma, was diagnosed with bladder cancer. A story worth knowing.

In this second podcast of the second season of Road to Dakar 2024In addition to Romero, Marc Coma, five-time Dakar winner, and Joan Navarro, Carlos Sainz's engineer in the toughest rally in the world, participate.

*This content sponsored by AUDI has been prepared by Factoría PRISA Noticias.