Personal photo | Pekka Haavisto would be a new kind of president in many ways

According to the researcher, the respectable liberal Haavisto could credibly be the president not only of the majority but also of the minorities.

28.1. 23:47

Voters' association presidential candidate, supported by the greens Pekka Haavisto would bring something new to the role of the president, especially as a value leader.

There would be no surprises in foreign and security policy, but in many other respects he would be a new kind of president: green, environmental activist by background, networked especially in the global south in peace mediation tasks, belonging to a sexual minority.

Red-green votes alone do not make you president, so Haavisto has also targeted right-wing conservative voters in his campaign. He has in no way tried to present himself as a radical or “alternative” candidate and has answered in the election machines in a very center-oriented way.

State doctrine professor Ilkka Ruostetsaari The University of Tampere believes that Haavisto, for example, has responded tactically to economic policy issues in such a way that he reaches the widest possible electorate.

“He is really ideologically more to the left than what he has answered to the election machines,” Ruostetsaari estimated.

Political scientist Johanna Vuorelma The University of Helsinki believes that Haavisto genuinely thinks he is a cross-border middle line candidate.

“It's interesting how we go about building the confrontation now in the second round.”

At least one clear difference from the coalition to Alexander Stubb is known. Haavisto completely disagrees on whether Finland should allow the transport of nuclear weapons through Finland. Stubb has been fully prepared for this.

Outdoor- and in security policy, Haavisto has very versatile and also fresh evidence of his expertise. Among other things, he was a key negotiator when Finland applied for NATO membership.

With his background as a minister and party leader, Haavisto knows the ins and outs of domestic politics as well.

According to Ruostetsaari, in foreign and security policy, Haavisto is so involved with things he likes that he would hardly have a need as president to intervene in domestic politics on his own initiative and test the limits of the president's powers.

Haavisto said in STT's candidate interview that he would like the prime minister or someone else from the government to be present when important foreign guests arrive in Finland to meet the president. This would ensure the parliament's access to information and the government's parliamentary responsibility in foreign policy as well.

I don't hurt as a burden, the researchers raise the squatting of the official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, when Finnish children and their mothers who were in the al-Holi camp in Syria were repatriated to Finland.

In 2020, the Parliament's Constitutional Law Committee considered that Foreign Minister Haavisto acted illegally when he tried to transfer the consular chief who had expressed criticism to other positions. This was considered reprehensible, but there were no conditions for a ministerial indictment.

During the election campaign, Haavisto has had to explain his speeches of the past years about relaxing Russian visa requirements and cutting defense budgets.

I don't hurt as president, it would be natural to talk about peace mediation, equality and minority rights, among other things.

According to Ruostetsaari, a relationship with a man can be a threshold question for some voters.

“But he is already nominated for the third time, so this is not a new thing for anyone.”

Vuorelma points out that Haavisto's sexual orientation can even turn into a trump card.

“He could plausibly be the president not only of the majority but also of the minorities.”

