Personal photo | Alexander Stubb has strengths that can also turn out to be weaknesses

According to researchers, Stubb would continue Finland's current line in foreign policy. As president, it could even be a relief for him not to have to get entangled in internal political twists.

28.1. 23:47

War and peace. This is how the coalition candidate summed it up Alexander Stubb before the elections, the president's core role in the current world political situation and at the same time indirectly underlined his competence.

For example, Finland's recent NATO membership, the raging war in Ukraine and the situation in Gaza all emphasize the importance of the president's basic task.

Fluent in languages, Stubb's career has been internationally oriented since his student days. His work in European arenas and positions in the leadership positions of Finnish politics up to the prime minister and foreign minister have made him an expert in foreign and security policy.

“Stubb's area of ​​strength is specifically foreign and security policy,” sums up the professor of political science Ilkka Ruostetsaari from the University of Tampere.

With Stubb also has good international networks. Political scientist Johanna Vuorelma The University of Helsinki says that Stubb is quite an exceptional Finnish politician in his international relations.

In foreign policy, Stubb would continue Finland's current line. He emphasizes, among other things, the international system based on agreement and Finland's Western, European and Nordic identity. On burning world political issues, Stubb shares his view, for example, that support for Ukraine must be continued and that relations with Russia remain frozen for the time being.

Stubb is also known as a strong supporter of NATO.

Constitution according to the President's task is specifically to lead foreign policy in cooperation with the Government. Internal and EU policy is managed by the government.

However, citizens may expect the president to take part in internal political disputes and act as a dispute resolver or opinion leader.

For example, in an interview with Ilta-Sanomi at the election fair, Stubb did not want to interfere with labor market issues or managing economic policy.

Stubb has never been at his best in domestic politics. It's not his passion.

“It would certainly be a relief for Stubb in a certain way that he would not have to take a stand on these issues as president,” says Vuorelma.

In his valedictory speeches Stubb represents the mainstream of political culture. Stubb shares several basic values ​​common to Finns, which include, for example, freedom, equality and justice.

On the ideological map, i.e. along the lines between left and right and conservatives and liberals, he places himself in the right-wing liberal wing. However, the election machine responses have shown an effort to find a middle ground.

“Stubb appears on the value map as less right-wing than you might imagine based on his party background,” says Ruostetsaari.

Some Stubb's strengths may also be his weaknesses. These can be, for example, a higher education with a doctor's title, a strong international profile, Finnish-Swedishness and a home in Espoo's Westend. Stubb is not very popular or very relatable from the point of view of an ordinary Finn.

According to Vuorelma, Stubb could perhaps try to talk to the people through his sports hobbies. Of course, that also has its challenges. Does Stubb's passionate approach to the sport coincide with the Sunday skier?

Ruostetsaari, on the other hand, highlights, for example, provincial trips, but even in that you should remember to focus on something other than the elite of the regions.

Read more: Pekka Haavisto would be a new kind of president in many ways

Read more: Stubb and Haavisto for the second round – Read here all the twists and turns of the election night

Read more: Tactical voting prevailed in the election of men who represented themselves

Read more: Stubb listed three points for the second round, a surprising request from Haavisto to his supporters

Read more: Haavisto took the top spot in Helsinki, Stubb won in Espoo and Vantaa

Read more: The second round will be tougher than expected

Read more: The spouses of Stubb and Haavisto are ready for the final: “A lot of expectations are met”