Barcelona refused to sign Neymar due to financial fair play and his lifestyle

Barcelona have decided against the transfer of Brazilian striker Neymar. This is reported Diario Sport.

According to the source, there were three reasons for the interference. The first was financial fair play, in which the Catalans cannot guarantee the player the possibility of signing. The second was the personal life of the forward and his lifestyle. The third reason is the unwillingness of Barcelona to pay compensation to PSG, since Neymar’s contract with the French has not yet expired.

On May 4, it was reported that Neymar was ready to leave PSG. The Parisian team would like to part ways with the striker in the summer of 2023. At the same time, the Brazilian turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia with an annual salary of 400 million euros per year, as he plans to stay in Europe.

Neymar has been with PSG since the summer of 2017. The cost of the player is estimated at 70 million euros. He played for Barcelona from 2013 to 2017.