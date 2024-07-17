The Personal Interview Committee for students wishing to join the Dubai Police Academy, within the 36th batch of officer candidates, and the 9th batch of female candidates, has begun conducting personal interviews with high school students who have met the requirements, at the Officers Club in the Jaddaf area..

His Excellency Major General Dr. Saleh Abdullah Murad, Director General of Human Resources Department at Dubai Police and Chairman of the Personal Interview Committee, confirmed that the committee has begun interviewing male and female students who meet the conditions required to join the candidates’ course at the Dubai Police Academy, which has today become a destination for all young male and female citizens who wish to obtain the highest specialized and advanced educational, academic and military level..

He explained that the mechanism of interviews with the nominated students, the selection criteria and the tests that the applicant undergoes, were chosen and determined to be in line with the global level of the status of the Dubai Police Academy as a leading police institution in security work, and built on well-studied foundations that ultimately contribute to graduating batches with high efficiency that serve the goals, objectives and future aspirations of the Dubai Police..

Regarding the conditions, Colonel Hamad bin Dafoos Al Mansouri, Director of the Selection and Recruitment Department, confirmed that the conditions that must be met to join the candidates’ course at the Dubai Police Academy are: the applicant must be a citizen of the United Arab Emirates, have a high school certificate in the advanced track with a score of no less than 75% or in the general track with a score of no less than 80%, and that no more than two years have passed since obtaining it, be of good conduct and behavior, and have never been sentenced to a penalty depriving him/her of freedom in a felony, or to any penalty in a crime that violates honor or trust, be at least seventeen years old and not more than twenty-one years old, be at least (165) cm tall for males, and (155) cm tall for females, and be proportionate to his/her weight, pass the National and Reserve Service Program, and have passed the Emirates Standardized Test – English Language Emsat Achieve On 1100 or equivalent certificate (TOFEL) With a score of 500, or a certificate (ILETS) With a score of 5, and the student must have passed the Emirates University Admission Test – Arabic Language -Emsat) )On 1000 degrees.

Colonel Hamad bin Dafoos Al Mansouri added that the selection conditions for male and female students nominated to join the Dubai Police are the necessity of successfully passing smart tests and successfully passing medical examinations..