The Personal Interview Committee for students wishing to join the Dubai Police Academy, within the 36th batch of officer candidates, and the 9th batch of female candidates, has begun conducting personal interviews with high school students who have met the requirements, at the Officers Club in the Jaddaf area.

The Director of the General Department of Human Resources at Dubai Police, and Chairman of the Personal Interview Committee, Major General Dr. Saleh Abdullah Murad, confirmed that the committee has begun interviewing male and female students who meet the conditions required to join the candidates’ course at the Dubai Police Academy, which has today become a destination for all citizens, young men and women, who wish to obtain the highest level of specialized and advanced education, academic and military training.

For his part, the Director of the Selection and Recruitment Department, Colonel Hamad bin Dafoos Al Mansouri, confirmed that the conditions that must be met to join the candidates’ course at the Dubai Police Academy are that the candidate must be a UAE citizen, and must have obtained a high school certificate in the advanced track with a score of no less than 75%, or in the general track with a score of no less than 80%, and that no more than two years have passed since obtaining it, and that he/she must be of good conduct and behavior, and that he/she has never been sentenced to a penalty depriving him/her of freedom in a felony, or any penalty in a crime that violates honor or trust, and that the age is not less than 17 years and not more than 21 years, and that the height is not less than 165 cm for males, and 155 cm for females, and is proportionate to his/her weight, and that he/she has passed the National and Reserve Service Program, and that the student has obtained a score of 1100 on the Emirates Standardized Test of English Language (Emsat Achieve) or its equivalent from the (TOFEL) certificate with a score of 500, or a certificate (ILETS) with a score of 5, and the student must have obtained a score of 1000 on the Emirates University Admission Test – Arabic Language (Emsat).

He added that the selection conditions for male and female students nominated to join the Dubai Police are the necessity of successfully passing smart tests and medical examinations.