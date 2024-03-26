The Duma proposed abolishing personal income tax for those seeking employment through the “First Movement”

It is proposed to abolish the personal income tax (NDFL) for Russian minors who get jobs through the “First Movement” and student brigades, he said TASS Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Youth Policy Artem Metelev.

According to the deputy, such an initiative has already been implemented in the Kemerovo region. “We will try to further replicate it,” he said.

Metelev also noted that the number of vacancies for teenagers in Russia increased by 300-400 percent after the rules for their employment were simplified, and 90 percent of representatives of this category of citizens want to work part-time in the summer to earn their first money.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Dmitry Novikov, following a meeting with the head of government and ministers, said that the specific parameters of the planned tax changes in Russia have not yet been determined and continue to be discussed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his address to the Federal Assembly, proposed setting up a differentiated taxation system. In particular, he called for eliminating loopholes for tax evasion or understatement. The initiative of the head of state includes, among other things, increasing tax rates for wealthy citizens, as well as reducing the tax burden on families, including through tax deductions.