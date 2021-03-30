Tax agency Tax agency

Like all large economic magnitudes, tax collection also suffered a severe blow in 2020: tax revenues fell by 8.8% compared to 2019 due to the health crisis, to 194,051 million euros. This fall, although important, is much lower than that suffered during the great recession and is below the collapse of GDP (10.8%), a reflection of the fact that the State has faced the pandemic with a very different recipe from that of 2008. What’s more: income from personal income tax, the most powerful tax in the system, even managed to grow due to the push from public salaries and pensions and the income maintenance policies.

The closing results for 2020, published on Monday by the Tax Agency, reflect how the expansion of public spending to sustain activity has broken the correlation between revenue and GDP that usually occurs during recessions, when tax revenues fall more than activity economical. This is what happened in the financial crisis: tax collection plummeted 17% in 2009, compared to an annual drop in GDP of less than 4%.

The Tax Agency also details in its report that, except for the figures most closely linked to the situation, such as VAT, the monthly income from withholdings from work did not follow the same trajectory of the activity throughout last year. This is due, on the one hand, to the lag that usually occurs between the generation of the tax and its income – this is the case of the second installment payment of the corporation tax, which collected in October the effect of the confinements between April and September. ; on the other, due to the impact of some of the main measures approved to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, such as postponements and suspensions that delayed the tax settlement date.

Income tax push

Income from personal income tax increased by 1.2% during 2020 compared to 2019, to 87,972 million, compared to the 10.5% drop registered in 2009. This result was possible mainly thanks to withholdings in the public sector, both for salaries and pensions: according to the Tax Agency, these limited the fall in family income to around 1%. Last year, before the pandemic, the Government approved a 0.9% revaluation of pensions and a 2% increase in the salary of civil servants. In addition, in 2019 the bulk of the returns in personal income tax that began to occur after the Supreme Court ruling that declared maternity benefits exempt was carried out.

Also the annual income statement of last year, relative to the year of 2019, was positive (1,366 million), while the withholdings from work in the private sector, fractional payments from personal companies, withholdings for capital income and for leases fell as a reflection of the crisis.

Even so, withholding income in the private sector contracted by only 0.8%. An important part of this result has been possible thanks to the ERTEs, which prevented a massive destruction of employment and maintained workers’ incomes. Although it is true that their income decreased in terms of withholdings, the contraction was clearly less than what would have occurred in the case of losing those jobs. In addition, the pandemic has had a greater impact on activities, such as hotels and restaurants, with low wage levels and retention rates.

The Annus horribilis of corporation tax

2020 was the Annus horribilis of corporation tax. Among the great figures, it was the one that behaved the worst: it lost a third of the collection of 2019, with a fall of more than 33%. The income provided by this tribute, which never reached the maximums it touched before the bursting of the housing bubble, did not even reach 16,000 million euros last year, the lowest level since 1999.

This collapse is not only a product of the economic crisis and the consequent drop in corporate profits. The high amount of refunds requested in 2019, which were largely paid in 2020, also had an influence. Even if this effect was corrected, the drop in collection would have been just as relevant: 23%, a rate that is consistent with the evolution of the installment payments, which in 2020 were reduced by 27.1%

These payments reflect the halt in activity since the declaration of the first state of alarm, in March, and that the losses have been heavier in the consolidated groups: in 2020, profits fell 35.5%, 44% in the groups, and 22.5% the tax base (-31.5% in the case of groups)

VAT drop

Taxes linked to consumption are the ones that most reflect the effects of the crisis in real time. VAT revenues fell more than 11%, 12.1% from excise duties. In the latter case, all the figures suffered losses, with the Tax on Hydrocarbons leading the way.

This tribute, which is the one that weighs the most among the special taxes, saw its income fall by 15.8% throughout 2020. Its collection began to contract with the first declaration of the state of alarm, and then rebounded with the de-escalation. In the last part of the year, however, reflecting the new restrictions due to the increase in infections, it contracted again.